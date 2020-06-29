Amenities

1256 India Hook Road Available 03/11/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo w/ Gas Log Fireplace! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Brentwood community off India Hook. It has a living room/dining room combo, kitchen w/ breakfast area, and laundry room. There is central A/C & heat, and carpet, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, & a stove. This home also features a gas log fireplace & washer/dryer hookups. Outside, there is a small back patio with a privacy fence.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets allowed!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Left on India Hook, Right on McDow, Right into Brentwood Condos.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



