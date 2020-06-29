All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1256 India Hook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1256 India Hook Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1256 India Hook Road

1256 India Hook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1256 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1256 India Hook Road Available 03/11/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo w/ Gas Log Fireplace! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Brentwood community off India Hook. It has a living room/dining room combo, kitchen w/ breakfast area, and laundry room. There is central A/C & heat, and carpet, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, & a stove. This home also features a gas log fireplace & washer/dryer hookups. Outside, there is a small back patio with a privacy fence.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets allowed!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Left on India Hook, Right on McDow, Right into Brentwood Condos.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 India Hook Road have any available units?
1256 India Hook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 India Hook Road have?
Some of 1256 India Hook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 India Hook Road currently offering any rent specials?
1256 India Hook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 India Hook Road pet-friendly?
No, 1256 India Hook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1256 India Hook Road offer parking?
No, 1256 India Hook Road does not offer parking.
Does 1256 India Hook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 India Hook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 India Hook Road have a pool?
No, 1256 India Hook Road does not have a pool.
Does 1256 India Hook Road have accessible units?
No, 1256 India Hook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 India Hook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 India Hook Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College