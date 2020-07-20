All apartments in Rock Hill
1242 Camellia Court

1242 Camellia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Camellia Ct, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Camellia Corners - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a nice open floor plan, living room, dining room combo, kitchen with pantry. Appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and washer & dryer hook-ups. Flooring is carpet & vinyl. Central A/C, electric water heater.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Ebenezer Ave Ext, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto W Main St, Turn right onto Camellia Ct.

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2938236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Camellia Court have any available units?
1242 Camellia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Camellia Court have?
Some of 1242 Camellia Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Camellia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Camellia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Camellia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Camellia Court is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Camellia Court offer parking?
No, 1242 Camellia Court does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Camellia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Camellia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Camellia Court have a pool?
No, 1242 Camellia Court does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Camellia Court have accessible units?
No, 1242 Camellia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Camellia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 Camellia Court has units with dishwashers.
