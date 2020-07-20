1242 Camellia Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Camellia Corners - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a nice open floor plan, living room, dining room combo, kitchen with pantry. Appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and washer & dryer hook-ups. Flooring is carpet & vinyl. Central A/C, electric water heater.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Ebenezer Ave Ext, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto W Main St, Turn right onto Camellia Ct.



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



