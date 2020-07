Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Nicw Town Home with Large Great Room features vaulted ceilings and Corner FP. Kitchen features breakfast bar, maple cabinets, stainless appliances and pantry. UP: 2 Huge Master Suites with Full Baths. One Suite has walk-in closets and garden tub! Laundry is Upstairs too for extra convenience. Great size Patio out back for summer evenings! Unit does include a small Storage unit too. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Hospital. Come see this great home!