Rock Hill, SC
1106 Dorchester Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:34 PM

1106 Dorchester Avenue

1106 Dorchester St · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Dorchester St, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1106 Dorchester Avenue Available 12/25/19 2 bedroom Duplex off Cherry Rd! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex near Cherry & Winthrop Park! Laminate wood flooring and vinyl. Kitchen is equipped with black appliances including a refrigerator, and stove. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and shelves. A washing machine and microwave are included but not guaranteed.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to property: Right on Ebenezer. Right onto Camden Ave. Left onto Cherry Road. Left onto Dorchester Ave.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3943629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have any available units?
1106 Dorchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have?
Some of 1106 Dorchester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Dorchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Dorchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Dorchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Dorchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Dorchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
