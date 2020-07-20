Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

1084 Constitution Park Boulevard Available 04/13/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located in Constitution Park, 2 Master Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bathrooms, Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer/Dryer, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Built in Bookshelves, Dining Room. Patio.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 13, 2019).



