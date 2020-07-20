All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1084 Constitution Park Boulevard

1084 Constitution Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1084 Constitution Park Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1084 Constitution Park Boulevard Available 04/13/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located in Constitution Park, 2 Master Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bathrooms, Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer/Dryer, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Built in Bookshelves, Dining Room. Patio.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 13, 2019).

(RLNE2247039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have any available units?
1084 Constitution Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have?
Some of 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Constitution Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Constitution Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
