1073 Constitution Park Boulevard
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

1073 Constitution Park Boulevard

1073 Constitution Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This upscale, former model townhome offers a fully-upgraded appliance package, an electric fireplace and a flat screen TV niche. The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a separate dining area, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a master suite accented with vaulted ceilings. Other features include a covered front porch and an exterior storage unit.

Community amenities include a gazebo and playground.

Close to shopping and dining, and just 25 minutes from uptown Charlotte! Only a short drive to Winthrop University and Piedmont Medical Center. Close to several local parks including Stadium Park, Fewell Park and Cherry Park!

Sorry, no pets.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

