1073 Constitution Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

This upscale, former model townhome offers a fully-upgraded appliance package, an electric fireplace and a flat screen TV niche. The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a separate dining area, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a master suite accented with vaulted ceilings. Other features include a covered front porch and an exterior storage unit.



Community amenities include a gazebo and playground.



Close to shopping and dining, and just 25 minutes from uptown Charlotte! Only a short drive to Winthrop University and Piedmont Medical Center. Close to several local parks including Stadium Park, Fewell Park and Cherry Park!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**