Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1034 Charlotte Ave.

1034 Charlotte Avenue · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1034 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 Charlotte Ave. · Avail. Jun 26

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1034 Charlotte Ave. Available 06/26/20 Convenient Large 3 Bedroom House - This recently renovated and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is very convenient to Winthrop University, Cherry Road shopping, and More! The home retains original hardwood flooring and charm. Kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a living room, dining room, and a stacked washer/dryer. Additionally, if you're looking for a live/work space, this is it!!!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd. Continue straight onto North Ave. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4655686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have any available units?
1034 Charlotte Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have?
Some of 1034 Charlotte Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Charlotte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Charlotte Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Charlotte Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Charlotte Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. offer parking?
No, 1034 Charlotte Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Charlotte Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have a pool?
No, 1034 Charlotte Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1034 Charlotte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Charlotte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Charlotte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
