1034 Charlotte Ave. Available 06/26/20 Convenient Large 3 Bedroom House - This recently renovated and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is very convenient to Winthrop University, Cherry Road shopping, and More! The home retains original hardwood flooring and charm. Kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a living room, dining room, and a stacked washer/dryer. Additionally, if you're looking for a live/work space, this is it!!!



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd. Continue straight onto North Ave. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



