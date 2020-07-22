1030 Bose Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedrooms Near Cherry Park - Located near Cherry Park is this 3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom home. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The flooring throughout is laminate wood flooring and vinyl. There is a living/dining room combo. Additional features include, front porch, large back yard that is partially fenced in, a shed, and a paved driveway!



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



