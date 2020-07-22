All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1030 Bose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1030 Bose Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1030 Bose Avenue

1030 Bose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1030 Bose Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms Near Cherry Park - Located near Cherry Park is this 3 Bedrooms 1 bathroom home. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The flooring throughout is laminate wood flooring and vinyl. There is a living/dining room combo. Additional features include, front porch, large back yard that is partially fenced in, a shed, and a paved driveway!

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Bose Avenue have any available units?
1030 Bose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Bose Avenue have?
Some of 1030 Bose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Bose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Bose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Bose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1030 Bose Avenue offer parking?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Bose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Bose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Bose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Bose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Bose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College