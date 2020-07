Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking cc payments courtyard internet access online portal yoga

Welcome home to Palmetto Grove, an experience like no other! You will find our beautiful community perfectly tucked away in a peaceful North Charleston residential area. Discover the best South Carolina has to offer at Palmetto Grove…an ideal place to call home! Our perfect location offers you a smooth commute to anywhere you want to be including public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment. We offer one, two or three bedroom homes offering you every comfort and convenience including gourmet style kitchens with brushed nickel fixtures, refinished cabinets, and washer/dryer connections. Optional choices include vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Come home to Palmetto Grove and discover your beautiful new home today!