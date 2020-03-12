All apartments in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC
2659 Harvey Avenue
2659 Harvey Avenue

2659 Harvey Avenue
Location

2659 Harvey Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$902

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft



Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in SC! Your next home includes, 3 bedroom, 1 bath and 700 sqft of living space. Recently renovated with fresh paint and modern touches. Come and tour this gem today!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Harvey Avenue have any available units?
2659 Harvey Avenue has a unit available for $902 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Harvey Avenue have?
Some of 2659 Harvey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Harvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Harvey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Harvey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Harvey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Harvey Avenue offer parking?
No, 2659 Harvey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2659 Harvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Harvey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Harvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2659 Harvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Harvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2659 Harvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Harvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Harvey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
