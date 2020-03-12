2659 Harvey Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home in SC! Your next home includes, 3 bedroom, 1 bath and 700 sqft of living space. Recently renovated with fresh paint and modern touches. Come and tour this gem today!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Shed for storage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.