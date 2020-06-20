1134 Rosewood Ln

Amenities

Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17. This unit offers quiet living, and a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, large swimming pool, tennis courts and a dog walking park. The condo includes a washer/dryer, fireplace, balcony and a spacious living area. Less than 10 minutes will get you to Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island beach. This unit will go fast! Schedule a showing with us today! Vacant and available now.Twelve month lease term or longer available. Pets OK!. Undergrads welcome.



For more information contact ben@danielravenel.com

Virtual Tour Available



(RLNE5767176)