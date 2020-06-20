All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1134 Rosewood Ln

1134 Rosewood Lane · (843) 252-0288 ext. 103
Location

1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1134 Rosewood Ln. · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17. This unit offers quiet living, and a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, large swimming pool, tennis courts and a dog walking park. The condo includes a washer/dryer, fireplace, balcony and a spacious living area. Less than 10 minutes will get you to Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island beach. This unit will go fast! Schedule a showing with us today! Vacant and available now.Twelve month lease term or longer available. Pets OK!. Undergrads welcome.

For more information contact ben@danielravenel.com
(RLNE5767176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have any available units?
1134 Rosewood Ln has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1134 Rosewood Ln have?
Some of 1134 Rosewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Rosewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Rosewood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Rosewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Rosewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln offer parking?
No, 1134 Rosewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 Rosewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1134 Rosewood Ln has a pool.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1134 Rosewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Rosewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 Rosewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 Rosewood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
