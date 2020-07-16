307 Lake Frances Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!



Rental amount: $2500.00

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3.5

Square Footage:4242

Available: 07/06/2020



This home features:



Downstairs:

- Large carpeted master bedroom with a view of the lake, private bath that includes separate garden tub,separate shower, toilet closet, linen closet, double vanity sinks, and a HUGE closet that is about the size of a bedroom!

- Dining room with grid line ceilings

-Open carpeted family room with a gas fireplace and grid line ceilings

- Large open kitchen that includes a gas stovetop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, beautiful cabinets, island, granite countertops, extended counter space for dining, and an everyday eat in area with a view of the lake

-Large laundry room

- Half bath

-Storage closet

-Entertaining area

- Hardwood flooring

- Wainscotting throughout the downstairs

- Beautiful crown molding throughout the downstairs



Upstairs

- 4 bedrooms (two with a shared full bath)

-Full bath

-Bonus room with a view of the lake

-Large storage room

- Carpeted



Additional features:

3 car garage

2 HVAC systems - gas heat

Gas water heater

Outside shed

Security system installed (tenant responsible for monitoring)



Conveniently located approximately:

10 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

18 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center

20 minutes away from downtown Columbia

25 minutes away from Ft Jackson



School Information:

Lexington School District 1

Elementary: Saxe Gotha - 3.4 miles away

Middle: White Knoll - 4.2 miles away

High: White Knoll - 3.9 miles away



Interstate Access:

Near I-26, I-20, and I-77



Community Features:

Pool

Clubhouse

Recreation area



Additional property features:

Situated on community golf course

Lovely lake view of Lake Frances



