Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

307 Lake Frances Dr.

307 Lake Frances Drive · (803) 771-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC 29073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 307 Lake Frances Dr. · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4242 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!

Rental amount: $2500.00
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3.5
Square Footage:4242
Available: 07/06/2020

This home features:

Downstairs:
- Large carpeted master bedroom with a view of the lake, private bath that includes separate garden tub,separate shower, toilet closet, linen closet, double vanity sinks, and a HUGE closet that is about the size of a bedroom!
- Dining room with grid line ceilings
-Open carpeted family room with a gas fireplace and grid line ceilings
- Large open kitchen that includes a gas stovetop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, beautiful cabinets, island, granite countertops, extended counter space for dining, and an everyday eat in area with a view of the lake
-Large laundry room
- Half bath
-Storage closet
-Entertaining area
- Hardwood flooring
- Wainscotting throughout the downstairs
- Beautiful crown molding throughout the downstairs

Upstairs
- 4 bedrooms (two with a shared full bath)
-Full bath
-Bonus room with a view of the lake
-Large storage room
- Carpeted

Additional features:
3 car garage
2 HVAC systems - gas heat
Gas water heater
Outside shed
Security system installed (tenant responsible for monitoring)

Conveniently located approximately:
10 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport
18 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center
20 minutes away from downtown Columbia
25 minutes away from Ft Jackson

School Information:
Lexington School District 1
Elementary: Saxe Gotha - 3.4 miles away
Middle: White Knoll - 4.2 miles away
High: White Knoll - 3.9 miles away

Interstate Access:
Near I-26, I-20, and I-77

Community Features:
Pool
Clubhouse
Recreation area

Additional property features:
Situated on community golf course
Lovely lake view of Lake Frances

Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC
www,managecolumbia.net

(RLNE3211668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

