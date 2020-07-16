307 Lake Frances Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!
Rental amount: $2500.00
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3.5
Square Footage:4242
Available: 07/06/2020
This home features:
Downstairs:
- Large carpeted master bedroom with a view of the lake, private bath that includes separate garden tub,separate shower, toilet closet, linen closet, double vanity sinks, and a HUGE closet that is about the size of a bedroom!
- Dining room with grid line ceilings
-Open carpeted family room with a gas fireplace and grid line ceilings
- Large open kitchen that includes a gas stovetop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, beautiful cabinets, island, granite countertops, extended counter space for dining, and an everyday eat in area with a view of the lake
-Large laundry room
- Half bath
-Storage closet
-Entertaining area
- Hardwood flooring
- Wainscotting throughout the downstairs
- Beautiful crown molding throughout the downstairs
Upstairs
- 4 bedrooms (two with a shared full bath)
-Full bath
-Bonus room with a view of the lake
-Large storage room
- Carpeted
Additional features:
3 car garage
2 HVAC systems - gas heat
Gas water heater
Outside shed
Security system installed (tenant responsible for monitoring)
Conveniently located approximately:
10 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport
18 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center
20 minutes away from downtown Columbia
25 minutes away from Ft Jackson
School Information:
Lexington School District 1
Elementary: Saxe Gotha - 3.4 miles away
Middle: White Knoll - 4.2 miles away
High: White Knoll - 3.9 miles away
Interstate Access:
Near I-26, I-20, and I-77
Community Features:
Pool
Clubhouse
Recreation area
Additional property features:
Situated on community golf course
Lovely lake view of Lake Frances
Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC
www,managecolumbia.net
(RLNE3211668)