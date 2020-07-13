All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Peachtree Place

200 Berryhill Rd · (929) 265-5512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC 29210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 20

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Jul 17

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 717 · Avail. Aug 14

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 624 · Avail. Aug 14

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 14

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peachtree Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Are you looking for the best housing option in South Carolina? Attention to detail and dedication to our residents are what set Peachtree Place apart from the rest. That's why we are the number one choice in Columbia apartment living. Come home to comfort and convenience with welcoming apartment homes designed specifically with you in mind.Our variety of four unique floorplan options with spacious layouts, modern kitchens, and choice appliances make us certain that you will find a home that fits just right with your lifestyle. Our hospitality doesn't stop with our in-home features. A variety of appealing community amenities like a sparkling pool and sunbathed deck, as well as a fun community playground and beautiful views allowing you to find everything you are looking for.Peachtree Place is located just minutes from downtown Columbia, and gives you access to great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Visit Riverbanks Botanical Garden and Zoo, grab a bite at Real Mexico, or enjoy a little retail therapy at St. Andrews shopping center. Commuters and travelers will love our convenient location close to several major highways including I-20 and I-26.With so many quality features and a great location, Peachtree Place will give you everything you need. We'll do our best to wrap you in comfort and smother you with service. Visit us today to take a private tour of our welcoming community or apply online now to begin making Peachtree Place your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per apartment
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: The only restricted breeds are Akitas, Pit Bulls, and Rottweilers.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peachtree Place have any available units?
Peachtree Place has 12 units available starting at $788 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Peachtree Place have?
Some of Peachtree Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peachtree Place currently offering any rent specials?
Peachtree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peachtree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Peachtree Place is pet friendly.
Does Peachtree Place offer parking?
Yes, Peachtree Place offers parking.
Does Peachtree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Peachtree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Peachtree Place have a pool?
Yes, Peachtree Place has a pool.
Does Peachtree Place have accessible units?
No, Peachtree Place does not have accessible units.
Does Peachtree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peachtree Place has units with dishwashers.
