Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Granby Crossing

100 Granby Xing · (803) 590-0275
Location

100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC 29169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granby Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
online portal
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granby Crossing have any available units?
Granby Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cayce, SC.
What amenities does Granby Crossing have?
Some of Granby Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granby Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Granby Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granby Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Granby Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Granby Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Granby Crossing offers parking.
Does Granby Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Granby Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Granby Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Granby Crossing has a pool.
Does Granby Crossing have accessible units?
No, Granby Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Granby Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granby Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Granby Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granby Crossing has units with air conditioning.
