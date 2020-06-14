Apartment List
/
SC
/
taylors
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC with garage

Taylors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
198 Tanner Road
198 Tanner Road, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home in Taylors. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with great natural light. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
200 Button Willow Street
200 Button Willow Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
203 Kylemore Lane
203 Kylemore Lane, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Spacious open floorpan home in Greer! Home futures Guest Room with Full Bathroom and Laundry on main floor. Second floor has 4 large size Bedrooms, Loft and Master Bedroom with siting room/study.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
101 Sandwort Lane
101 Sandwort Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2030 sqft
Beautiful Taylors home

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3 Charcross Court
3 Charcross Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Three bedroom home located on Eastside in Del Norte neighborhood. Home located in cul-de-sac. 2 car garage. Deck off back. Fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Taylors
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$946
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Taylors, SC

Taylors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Taylors 1 BedroomsTaylors 2 BedroomsTaylors 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaylors 3 BedroomsTaylors Accessible Apartments
Taylors Apartments with BalconyTaylors Apartments with GarageTaylors Apartments with GymTaylors Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTaylors Apartments with Move-in Specials
Taylors Apartments with ParkingTaylors Apartments with PoolTaylors Apartments with Washer-DryerTaylors Dog Friendly ApartmentsTaylors Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College