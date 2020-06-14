14 Apartments for rent in Spartanburg, SC with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
33 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Spartanburg

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
280 South 545
280 Tremont Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1485 sqft
A charming brick ranch in Spartanburg! Your next property includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,485 square feet --Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Shelton Dr
206 Shelton Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1812 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with fantastic yard available on the Eastside of Spartanburg! - This large (over 1,800 square feet) home in the Hillbrook area of Spartanburg's Eastside will be available very soon! We are doing some last minute touch ups to
Results within 5 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
333 Flat Cove Rd
333 Flat Cove Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1326 sqft
333 Flat Cove Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex, with a garage. It was built in early 2016, so everything is still almost brand new.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Spartanburg
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 Holly Dr
226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch. Located: 3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334 8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651 8.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Scenic Oak Drive
415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

