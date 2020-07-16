Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Sans Souci, SC with garages

Sans Souci apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
17 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$952
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Sans Souci
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,059
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
20 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,367
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
5 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
33 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,213
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
81 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,032
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
3 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
9 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
149 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
111 E McBee Avenue
111 East Mcbee Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,700
*******AVAILABLE 9/1/2020******* Downtown living is the best! Gorgeous luxury condo with gleaming hardwood floors, an open chef's kitchen and a spacious living area. Beautiful master bedroom with a huge closet.

1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 Unit Available
North Main Area
7 Vanderbilt Circle
7 Vanderbilt Circle, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1700 sqft
Greenville, 4BD/1.5BA, 1700 +/-SF - White Oak - Great house convenient to DT Greenville, shopping and restaurants. Large living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen opens to den/dining area. Hardwoods and tile flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
Valley Creek
121 Provence St
121 Provence Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Conveniently Located, Garage and Storage! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
Nicholtown
8 Chaney Street
8 Chaney Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1575 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Unique Charleston Shot Gun Style home in the up and coming Nicholtown area! 3 Bedroom and two and a half baths give lots of living space. An open living room and dining room with a rustic open fireplace to join.

1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.

1 Unit Available
Cotton Street Area
235 W. Hillcrest Drive
235 West Hillcrest Drive, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom/2 bath cottage style home in great location. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast nook and French door. Lots of updating from the bamboo floors to the slate in the hall bath. Laundry room with sink. Small entertaining area in back of home.

1 Unit Available
11 Carolina Avenue
11 Carolina Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Adorable house on a great street. Living, Dining, Den, Remodeled Kitchen. Nice Patio. Beautiful yard, and fantastic oversized detached garage w/ storage & workshop space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sans Souci, SC

Sans Souci apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

