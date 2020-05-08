All apartments in Greer
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:31 PM

300 Corday Lane

300 Corday Lane · (864) 671-4931
Location

300 Corday Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION The Rosecliff radiates elegance and sophistication while offering low maintenance and hassle free living! With its dramatic two-story foyer and graceful waterfall stairway, the Rosecliff provides unsurpassed luxury with functionality and flair. The first floor features soaring 9 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an island, 42' cabinets, ample counter space, and a pantry for extra storage. The main living area is designed to offer spacious living across the back with the great room opening into the dining room and entrances to the kitchen from both. The upper level offers a loft, three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. To further enhance the livability of this innovative design, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Completing this great town home is a 2 car garage with remote openers. The Rosecliff is a popular, one-of-kind design that welcomes you home to comfort, character and style. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Corday Lane have any available units?
300 Corday Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Corday Lane have?
Some of 300 Corday Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Corday Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Corday Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Corday Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Corday Lane is pet friendly.
Does 300 Corday Lane offer parking?
Yes, 300 Corday Lane does offer parking.
Does 300 Corday Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Corday Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Corday Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Corday Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Corday Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Corday Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Corday Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Corday Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Corday Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Corday Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
