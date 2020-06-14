Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC with garage

Travelers Rest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4500 sqft
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
210 Jewel Court
210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West End Market
5 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,389
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,031
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southern Side
81 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mcbee Avenue Area
13 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,236
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Greenville
169 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

