Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym ice maker microwave

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Make an appointment today for a private showing of this adorable home on quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom basement home sits on a double wide lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminant flooring throughout common areas and one secondary bedroom. Huge walk-out basement is perfect for a workshop, fitness space, playroom or storage. Small creek runs through the backyard makes you feel like you are one with nature while sitting on deck or patio. NO PETS! NO SMOKING/VAPING ON PROPERTY.