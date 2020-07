Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub package receiving trash valet

Bell Roper Mountain is a luxury apartment community in Greenville, South Carolina. We are located just 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, and are convenient to I-85, I-385, Woodruff Rd, and Haywood Rd. Errands are easy, with groceries and shopping are a mile away at Magnolia Park and The Shops at Greenridge.



Bell Roper Mountain offers thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Each home comes with walk-in closets, 9' ceilings, garden tubs, ceiling fans, and much more. Our well-kept community is filled with trees and shade, and residents enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, and many other amenities. Call and schedule an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!