7 Vanderbilt Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Greenville, 4BD/1.5BA, 1700 +/-SF - White Oak - Great house convenient to DT Greenville, shopping and restaurants. Large living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen opens to den/dining area. Hardwoods and tile flooring throughout. All kitchen appliances included. Laundry located near kitchen. Large fence yard. One car garage. Deck on back of home. Non-Smoking or Vaping Home. Small dogs are NEGOTIABLE. Work in the back yard will be done within the next week. Repairs from the storms.



Directions - From the intersection of Wade Hampton Blvd and 291/N Pleasantburg, head toward Cherrydale. Before Rutherford, turn left on Auburn St left onto Holmes Dr. Take the first right onto Vanderbilt Circle home on Left.



Schools - Summit, League and Wade Hampton



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5862147)