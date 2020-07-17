All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 7 Vanderbilt Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
7 Vanderbilt Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7 Vanderbilt Circle

7 Vanderbilt Circle · (864) 250-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7 Vanderbilt Circle, Greenville, SC 29609
North Main Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Vanderbilt Circle · Avail. now

$1,425

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Greenville, 4BD/1.5BA, 1700 +/-SF - White Oak - Great house convenient to DT Greenville, shopping and restaurants. Large living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen opens to den/dining area. Hardwoods and tile flooring throughout. All kitchen appliances included. Laundry located near kitchen. Large fence yard. One car garage. Deck on back of home. Non-Smoking or Vaping Home. Small dogs are NEGOTIABLE. Work in the back yard will be done within the next week. Repairs from the storms.

Directions - From the intersection of Wade Hampton Blvd and 291/N Pleasantburg, head toward Cherrydale. Before Rutherford, turn left on Auburn St left onto Holmes Dr. Take the first right onto Vanderbilt Circle home on Left.

Schools - Summit, League and Wade Hampton

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5862147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have any available units?
7 Vanderbilt Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have?
Some of 7 Vanderbilt Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Vanderbilt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Vanderbilt Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Vanderbilt Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Vanderbilt Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7 Vanderbilt Circle offers parking.
Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Vanderbilt Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have a pool?
No, 7 Vanderbilt Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Vanderbilt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Vanderbilt Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Vanderbilt Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Vanderbilt Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street
Greenville, SC 29601
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC 29615
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St
Greenville, SC 29601
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd
Greenville, SC 29609
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown Greenville
Mcbee Avenue AreaHollingsworth Park

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity