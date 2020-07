Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER CUTE & RECENTLY RENOVATED! This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home is right off of Laurens Road and has such curb appeal! As soon as you walk in you will notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring that is throughout except the tile flooring in the kitchen & bathroom. NO CARPET! The living room has a gas log fireplace and adjoins to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen also has an eat-in area and comes with the stove & refrigerator. Both bedrooms are generous in size and share the centrally located hall bath. The hall bath features a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination. Outside you will find a rear deck and a partially fenced in backyard. Washer & dryer remain. Pets are ok with a $250 non-refundable fee. Zoned for Sara Collins Elementary, Beck Middle, and JL Mann High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.