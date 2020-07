Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym playground pool racquetball court tennis court cats allowed

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Set back on a wooded ridge overlooking a five-acre lake, Lakecrest Apartments is a rental community located on the prestigious Eastside of Greenville, SC. Within minutes of I-85, I-385 and downtown Greenville with its fine dining, shopping, and entertainment spots, Lakecrest Apartments offers the convenience of the city with the amenities of a resort so you can spend more time where you want to be and less time getting there. Enjoy a workout at our fitness center, or – if running is more your style – go for a lap or two on our jogging trail. Afterward, you can cool off with a refreshing dip in the swimming pool. When you choose a one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment at Lakecrest Apartments, you are choosing one of Greenville’s most exciting addresses.