224 S Laurens Street

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Almost 1,000 sq feet of amazing downtown condo space. Please note that this is a 4th floor unit which means no noise from above and premium penthouse level ceiling heights which soar to approximately 12 feet! This unit has been very well taken care of. The restored hardwood floors from an old mill are absolutely gorgeous and run throughout this unit with carpet in the bedrooms. This unit has a split floor plan with a great master bedroom area and large walk in closet. The kitchen and living space are open and flow well into the French doors that open to large Juliet balcony that overlooks the private gated courtyard and downtown Greenville. Walk to all that Greenville has to offer including restaurants, waterfall, baseball, The Peace Center and even the Swamp Rabbit trail right outside your front door. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website at for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you may check out a key by coming into our office at 100 W. Stone Ave. in Greenville, Monday through Friday between 9am-2pm. Please make sure to bring a picture ID and a $20 cash key deposit. Please note that keys must be returned the same day by 3:00pm. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.