224 S Laurens Street
224 S Laurens Street

224 South Laurens Street · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 South Laurens Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Downtown Greenville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Almost 1,000 sq feet of amazing downtown condo space. Please note that this is a 4th floor unit which means no noise from above and premium penthouse level ceiling heights which soar to approximately 12 feet! This unit has been very well taken care of. The restored hardwood floors from an old mill are absolutely gorgeous and run throughout this unit with carpet in the bedrooms. This unit has a split floor plan with a great master bedroom area and large walk in closet. The kitchen and living space are open and flow well into the French doors that open to large Juliet balcony that overlooks the private gated courtyard and downtown Greenville. Walk to all that Greenville has to offer including restaurants, waterfall, baseball, The Peace Center and even the Swamp Rabbit trail right outside your front door. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website at for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you may check out a key by coming into our office at 100 W. Stone Ave. in Greenville, Monday through Friday between 9am-2pm. Please make sure to bring a picture ID and a $20 cash key deposit. Please note that keys must be returned the same day by 3:00pm. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S Laurens Street have any available units?
224 S Laurens Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 S Laurens Street have?
Some of 224 S Laurens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S Laurens Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 S Laurens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S Laurens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S Laurens Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 S Laurens Street offer parking?
No, 224 S Laurens Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 S Laurens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 S Laurens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S Laurens Street have a pool?
No, 224 S Laurens Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 S Laurens Street have accessible units?
No, 224 S Laurens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S Laurens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 S Laurens Street has units with dishwashers.
