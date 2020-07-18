18 Warren Ct

Amenities
Very Nice Home! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020
This home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and located off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Downtown Greenville! Open Floor Plan with a Living/Dining Combo. Freshly painted throughout. Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Area with washer/dryer hookups, appliances. Master bedroom has a full bathroom and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Exterior features a parking pad, a small back deck. This is convenient to restaurants, shops and minutes to Cleveland Park!
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elem (Check Greenville County Schools)
Middle School: Beck Mid Acad
High School: Wade Hampton High
