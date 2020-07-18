All apartments in Greenville
Location

18 Warren Court, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Warren Ct · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Very Nice Home! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020

This home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and located off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Downtown Greenville! Open Floor Plan with a Living/Dining Combo. Freshly painted throughout. Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Area with washer/dryer hookups, appliances. Master bedroom has a full bathroom and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Exterior features a parking pad, a small back deck. This is convenient to restaurants, shops and minutes to Cleveland Park!

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elem (Check Greenville County Schools)
Middle School: Beck Mid Acad
High School: Wade Hampton High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3793833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Warren Ct have any available units?
18 Warren Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Warren Ct have?
Some of 18 Warren Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Warren Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18 Warren Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Warren Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Warren Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18 Warren Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18 Warren Ct offers parking.
Does 18 Warren Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Warren Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Warren Ct have a pool?
No, 18 Warren Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18 Warren Ct have accessible units?
No, 18 Warren Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Warren Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Warren Ct has units with dishwashers.
