18 Warren Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Very Nice Home! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020



This home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and located off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Downtown Greenville! Open Floor Plan with a Living/Dining Combo. Freshly painted throughout. Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Area with washer/dryer hookups, appliances. Master bedroom has a full bathroom and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Exterior features a parking pad, a small back deck. This is convenient to restaurants, shops and minutes to Cleveland Park!



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Electric

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elem (Check Greenville County Schools)

Middle School: Beck Mid Acad

High School: Wade Hampton High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3793833)