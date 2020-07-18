All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

509 Gunnison Drive

509 Gunnison Drive · (864) 331-3105
Location

509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The family room has a 2-story ceiling and a gas log fireplace. There is also a sunroom, a morning room off the kitchen, a separate living room and spacious formal dining room. There is a guest bedroom located on the first floor along with a full bath and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. The master suite is extremely large with tray ceiling and a bath that features a jacuzzi tub and his/her walk-in closets. There is a 2-car garage and a community swimming pool. No pets and no smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Gunnison Drive have any available units?
509 Gunnison Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Gunnison Drive have?
Some of 509 Gunnison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Gunnison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Gunnison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Gunnison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Gunnison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Gunnison Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Gunnison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive have a pool?
Yes, 509 Gunnison Drive has a pool.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Gunnison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Gunnison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Gunnison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Gunnison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
