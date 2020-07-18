509 Gunnison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The family room has a 2-story ceiling and a gas log fireplace. There is also a sunroom, a morning room off the kitchen, a separate living room and spacious formal dining room. There is a guest bedroom located on the first floor along with a full bath and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. The master suite is extremely large with tray ceiling and a bath that features a jacuzzi tub and his/her walk-in closets. There is a 2-car garage and a community swimming pool. No pets and no smoking!