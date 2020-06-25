All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

330 Bridge Crossing

330 Bridge Crossing Drive · (864) 751-1000 ext. 1
Location

330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC 29681

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 330 Bridge Crossing · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2733 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/17/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from downtown Greenville. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage will give you 2733 sq. ft. of generous space for your entire family.

Family Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Two Story Foyer, Hardwood Floors, Front Porch, Covered Patio, Two Car Garage.

Beautiful Master Suite, Trey Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity, Garden Rub, Walk-in Glass Shower.

The Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and for a large family. Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Room, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Appliances.

Community Amenities
Pool * Community * Cabana * Common Areas * Street Lights * Sidewalks

This home is non-smoking/vaping and pets are negotiable.

Contact us at www.convergentpg.com to schedule a private showing of this beautiful home.

(RLNE2123213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Bridge Crossing have any available units?
330 Bridge Crossing has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Bridge Crossing have?
Some of 330 Bridge Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Bridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
330 Bridge Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Bridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Bridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 330 Bridge Crossing offers parking.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Bridge Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 330 Bridge Crossing has a pool.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing have accessible units?
No, 330 Bridge Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Bridge Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Bridge Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Bridge Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
