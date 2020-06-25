Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/17/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from downtown Greenville. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage will give you 2733 sq. ft. of generous space for your entire family.



Family Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Two Story Foyer, Hardwood Floors, Front Porch, Covered Patio, Two Car Garage.



Beautiful Master Suite, Trey Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity, Garden Rub, Walk-in Glass Shower.



The Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and for a large family. Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Room, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Appliances.



Community Amenities

Pool * Community * Cabana * Common Areas * Street Lights * Sidewalks



This home is non-smoking/vaping and pets are negotiable.



Contact us at www.convergentpg.com to schedule a private showing of this beautiful home.



