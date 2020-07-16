All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.

100 W Fieldsparrow Ct · (864) 432-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 W Fieldsparrow Ct, Greenville County, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Showings available to begin 8/1**

Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar. Master Suite has walk-in closet, dual vanities, a garden soak tub , & separate shower. Incredible Sun Room deck , & level back yard. Washer & dryer also to remain! Sorry, no pets. Zoned for Oakview, Beck, & JL Mann schools.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have any available units?
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have?
Some of 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. offer parking?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have a pool?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 W. Field Sparrow Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
District West
101 Reedy View Dr
Greenville, SC 29601
Link Apartments West End
25 River St
Greenville, SC 29601
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St
Greenville, SC 29601
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy
Greenville, SC 29607
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SCWade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeUniversity of GeorgiaAthens Technical CollegeFurman