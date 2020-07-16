100 W. Field Sparrow Ct..

Amenities

**Showings available to begin 8/1**



Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar. Master Suite has walk-in closet, dual vanities, a garden soak tub , & separate shower. Incredible Sun Room deck , & level back yard. Washer & dryer also to remain! Sorry, no pets. Zoned for Oakview, Beck, & JL Mann schools.



