henderson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
88 Apartments for rent in Henderson County, NC📍
1 Unit Available
161 Haw River Road
161 Haw River Road, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1967 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in River Stone! Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Nice & bright! Master bedroom suite with vaultes ceiling, 2 closets, double vanity & garden tub. Very nice yard.
1 Unit Available
35 Bent Oaks Dr, Hendersonville NC
35 Bent Oak Dr, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 08/01/20 Individual properties - Property Id: 323411 Rustic. Healthy, Charming Warm Wood cottages with a living environment like a PRIVATE individual home. Choose from full kitchen Studios, One and two bedroom. Close to shopping.
1 Unit Available
6 Health Nut Lane
6 Health Nut Ln, Barker Heights, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 2019 Mobile Home Rent/Buy - Property Id: 239240 Cozy 1 bed 1 bath brand new 2019 manufactured home. Set up on rented lot. Move in ready.
1 Unit Available
404 Hebron Road Apt 2
404 Hebron Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 Hebron Road Apt 2 Available 08/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - An Affordable and Adorable two bedroom within walking distance to Main Street.
1 Unit Available
23 Lake Drive F8
23 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Location, Location, Location - 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom updated corner unit offers upgraded fixtures, new Stainless Steel appliances, and a beautiful screened-in-porch that has abundant natural light.
1 Unit Available
712 Sylvan Blvd
712 Sylvan Blvd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
712 Sylvan Blvd Available 08/10/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this enchanting cottage with classic wood floors, spacious rooms, fenced yard, covered parking, awesome storage/workshop building and a super convenient location.
1 Unit Available
117 Country Ridge Rd
117 Country Ridge Road, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
117 Country Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Lower Laurel Park / New Construction - New Construction home located in Lower Laurel Park just minutes from Downtown Hendersonville. Close to everything that is not currently open.
1 Unit Available
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.
1 Unit Available
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.
1 Unit Available
93 Fox Den Unit 203
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
93 Fox Den Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out seeing this 2nd floor condominium. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a space for a home office, open floor plan with a deck for your enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.
1 Unit Available
255 Locust Creek Lane
255 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
255 Locust Creek Lane Available 09/14/20 Modern Loft Studio - Completely renovated and brand new everything!! modern loft studio with TONS of windows for a light, bright, breezy feel and gorgeous views.
1 Unit Available
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets
1 Unit Available
45 Clear Creek Rd
45 Clear Creek Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
45 Clear Creek Rd Available 08/14/20 Bring Your Furry Friends! - Pet Friendly! Bring your fuzzy friends- large or small -to this cute bungalow.
1 Unit Available
197 Highland Golf Drive
197 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
197 Highland Golf Drive Available 09/15/20 Highland Golf Community Living! - Lovely home located in Historic Flat Rock in the Highland Golf Community.
1 Unit Available
33 Lake Drive
33 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lower Laurel Park Condo - Great Location just West of downtown Hendersonville. Nice two bed two bath condo just off Lake Drive. You can view and apply online at cbkRentals.com for free. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3883008)
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace #5
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
607 Hebron Terrace #5 Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location - Discover this wonderful condo conveniently nestled close to Main Street. Features include spacious rooms, private-covered deck and covered parking. (RLNE3797170)
1 Unit Available
715 Ridge Road
715 Ridge Road, Dana, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
715 Ridge Road Available 08/17/20 715 Ridge Road - Beautiful Brick home located next to Dana Elementary School. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den with fireplace, formal living room, eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2581275)
1 Unit Available
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath. Don't miss seeing this little gem before it's gone! Water included in rent! No Cats Allowed (RLNE2141698)
1 Unit Available
28 Old Creek Lane - 1
28 Old Creek Ln, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
28 Old Creek Lane - 1 Available 08/07/20 Simply Stunning! - Discover this enchanting, updated model home in the desirable Shaw's Creek neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
138 Hawks Nest
138 Hawks Nest Drive, Fletcher, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Great location in Southchase in the Fletcher community. Easy access to major roads. Open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, split bedroom plan and sunroom. Level back yard with storage shed. Attached double garage. Pets considered.
1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Henderson County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville have apartments for rent.
