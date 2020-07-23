/
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:21 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Polk County, NC📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
477 Silver Creek Road
477 Silver Creek Road, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
A Must See - JULY SPECIAL HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful well maintained duplex. Property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened porch, wood floors and fresh paint throughout, and covered parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
294 Windwood Drive
294 Windwood Drive, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 294 Windwood Drive in Polk County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Landrum Road
435 Landrum Road, Polk County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1488 sqft
This turnkey horse farm on 21 acres checks everything on your list: 8 stall professionally outfitted barn with 1 BR 1 BA apartment above. 100' x 200' riding arena with irrigation and drainage, 2 stall second smaller barn + 2 run ins.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
296 Windwood Drive
296 Windwood Drive, Polk County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 296 Windwood Drive in Polk County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Ridge Road
715 Ridge Road, Dana, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
715 Ridge Road Available 08/17/20 715 Ridge Road - Beautiful Brick home located next to Dana Elementary School. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den with fireplace, formal living room, eat in kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
625 Halls Bridge Road
625 Halls Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
Campobello in Spartanburg County along the South Pacolet River is 20 minutes from downtown Spartanburg and 35 min to Greenville perfectly situated to everything.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Stone Way Lane
145 Stone Way Lane, Rutherford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Fresh Paint, New floors, Lawn care is included! Come in and enjoy life! This is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Brookwood Creek Drive
125 Brookwood Creek Drive, Landrum, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1304 sqft
Lovely ranch home with three bedrooms, two full baths, attached garage, fenced yard, good location. NO SMOKERS NO PETS
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Springs Loop
107 Highland Springs Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1304 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to I-26 & US-176! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Diehl Ct
104 Diehl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Boiling Springs Duplex, near I-85 and Hospital. - Property Id: 324065 Located very close to High School on a dead end street/ cul de sac. Recently remodeled :Flooring and carpet are new, freshly painted walls, ceiling ,trim and new range.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Bent Oaks Dr, Hendersonville NC
35 Bent Oak Dr, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 08/01/20 Individual properties - Property Id: 323411 Rustic. Healthy, Charming Warm Wood cottages with a living environment like a PRIVATE individual home. Choose from full kitchen Studios, One and two bedroom. Close to shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Health Nut Lane
6 Health Nut Ln, Barker Heights, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 2019 Mobile Home Rent/Buy - Property Id: 239240 Cozy 1 bed 1 bath brand new 2019 manufactured home. Set up on rented lot. Move in ready.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Hebron Road Apt 2
404 Hebron Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 Hebron Road Apt 2 Available 08/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - An Affordable and Adorable two bedroom within walking distance to Main Street.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Lake Drive F8
23 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Location, Location, Location - 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom updated corner unit offers upgraded fixtures, new Stainless Steel appliances, and a beautiful screened-in-porch that has abundant natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Sylvan Blvd
712 Sylvan Blvd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
712 Sylvan Blvd Available 08/10/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this enchanting cottage with classic wood floors, spacious rooms, fenced yard, covered parking, awesome storage/workshop building and a super convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
255 Locust Creek Lane
255 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
255 Locust Creek Lane Available 09/14/20 Modern Loft Studio - Completely renovated and brand new everything!! modern loft studio with TONS of windows for a light, bright, breezy feel and gorgeous views.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Clear Creek Rd
45 Clear Creek Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
45 Clear Creek Rd Available 08/14/20 Bring Your Furry Friends! - Pet Friendly! Bring your fuzzy friends- large or small -to this cute bungalow.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
197 Highland Golf Drive
197 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
197 Highland Golf Drive Available 09/15/20 Highland Golf Community Living! - Lovely home located in Historic Flat Rock in the Highland Golf Community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Lake Drive
33 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lower Laurel Park Condo - Great Location just West of downtown Hendersonville. Nice two bed two bath condo just off Lake Drive. You can view and apply online at cbkRentals.com for free. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3883008)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace #5
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
607 Hebron Terrace #5 Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location - Discover this wonderful condo conveniently nestled close to Main Street. Features include spacious rooms, private-covered deck and covered parking. (RLNE3797170)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2581275)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Polk County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and Furman. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Gastonia, and Greer have apartments for rent.
