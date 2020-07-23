162 Apartments for rent in Anderson County, SC

/
anderson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
2 Units Available
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartment complex has everything you need, including pool, pet park, Internet cafe, gym, coffee bar, media room and more. Close to I-85 with restaurants, shops, award-winning schools and parks just minutes away.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
109 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadow Creek
100 Shadow Creek Ln, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Creek in Anderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1277 sqft
Walden Oaks offers a garden-style apartment experience in Anderson, SC like no other.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1518 Minor Street
1518 Minor Street, Anderson County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$600
1101 sqft
Come see this little piece of country at the city's edge. Charming older home sits at the end of a quite street and neighborhood with big oak trees giving cool shade along the street.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Gossett Street
7 Gossett Street, Williamston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1098 sqft
Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1098 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1077 Edenbrooke Circle
1077 Edenbrooke Cir, Anderson, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
The main floor has a nice open floor plan. It connects the great room to the dinette and kitchen. Kitchen will include fridge, stove and dishwasher.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
608 Blair Street
608 Blair Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
2063 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 2063 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Leona Drive
105 Leona Drive, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family House - Property Id: 132219 $1800 to move in today! (Security + 1st Month) Move in Ready 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Springbrook Dr
104 Springbrook Drive, Anderson, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in a nice area - Property Id: 305853 Welcome to Springbrook Apartments in Anderson SC, located in the quiet country like setting convenient to walking trails, parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants and major interstates.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Fleming Dr.
304 Fleming Drive, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath brick home - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath brick home (RLNE5930922)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4101 Liberty Hwy
4101 Liberty Highway, Northlake, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1815 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Home - 3 Bedroom 1 bath brick ranch home, large dining/living area (RLNE5904848)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Gallant Lane
118 Gallant Lane, Anderson County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Welcome to Lexington Pointe subdivision! Located directly off the East/West Parkway, this location offers both convenience and recreation. Two story 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
335 Cherokee Street
335 Cherokee Street, Homeland Park, SC
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
335 Cherokee Street Available 07/31/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located near Quality Tissue - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located near Quality Tissue. Living room with half bath, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and laundry hook up. On main level.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
603 College Heights
603 College Heights, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
603 College Heights Available 08/01/20 Located conveniently near Anderson University - Two bedroom, one bath single family home with gas heat and central cooling. It has a fenced in yard with a porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 D Edgewood Ave
1805 Edgewood Ave, Anderson, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
Conveniently Located to Old North Anderson - Stove and refrigerator, living room, eat-in kitchen, 1/2 bath main level. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Covered back patio. Laminate "hardwood" flooring on main, new carpet upstairs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
704 Blair Street
704 Blair Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
RENOVATED 2 bed/1 bath home located in Anderson! There is a kitchen and dining combo area. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, stove and a refrigerator.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
215 East Franklin Street
215 East Franklin Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in the Historic District within the City Limits of Anderson. This lovely home has been remodeled and is waiting for a new resident.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Emma Street
409 Emma Street, Homeland Park, SC
2 Bedrooms
$799
828 sqft
A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --828 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building --Original hardwood floors --Central
Last updated June 2 at 07:43 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Mahaffey Road
2 Mahaffey Drive, Williamston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1548 sqft
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,548 square feet --Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances --Attached carport and large
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Harbor Gate
17 Harbor Gate, Anderson County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located near Portman Marina - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Big views, located near Portman Marina. Swimming pool, Golf Carts. Trash pick up included. (RLNE5683048)
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Current Dr
109 Current Drive, Welcome, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1467 sqft
Convenient one-level living just 15 minutes from the city. The four spacious bedrooms and two large living spaces give you plenty of room for relaxing with family and friends.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
