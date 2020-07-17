All apartments in Greenville County
10 Jade Tree Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

10 Jade Tree Court

10 Jade Tree Court · (864) 250-4178
Location

10 Jade Tree Court, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Jade Tree Court · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Greer, 4BD/2.5BA, 2442SF - Mallard Creek - Great house in a very desirable location. Convenient to I-85, shopping, restaurants and I-385. Hardwoods and carpet. LR and DR. Eat in kitchen with appliances includes gas stove opens to den with gas FP. Laundry room on 2nd floor includes washer and dryer. Master on main. Master bath includes 2 sinks, separate tub and shower and WIC. Large bedrooms. Bonus could 4th bedroom. Deck on back overlooks fenced yard. Green house in back. Pets negotiable. Non-Smoking or Vaping Home.

Directions - Pelham Rd. to Boiling Springs: Right into Mallard Creek on Birchleaf; Left on Jade Tree Ct. Property on Right.

Schools - Buena Vista, Northwood, Riverside

(RLNE5806221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Jade Tree Court have any available units?
10 Jade Tree Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Jade Tree Court have?
Some of 10 Jade Tree Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Jade Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Jade Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Jade Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Jade Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court offer parking?
No, 10 Jade Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Jade Tree Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court have a pool?
No, 10 Jade Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Jade Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Jade Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Jade Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Jade Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
