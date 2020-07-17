10 Jade Tree Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Greer, 4BD/2.5BA, 2442SF - Mallard Creek - Great house in a very desirable location. Convenient to I-85, shopping, restaurants and I-385. Hardwoods and carpet. LR and DR. Eat in kitchen with appliances includes gas stove opens to den with gas FP. Laundry room on 2nd floor includes washer and dryer. Master on main. Master bath includes 2 sinks, separate tub and shower and WIC. Large bedrooms. Bonus could 4th bedroom. Deck on back overlooks fenced yard. Green house in back. Pets negotiable. Non-Smoking or Vaping Home.



Directions - Pelham Rd. to Boiling Springs: Right into Mallard Creek on Birchleaf; Left on Jade Tree Ct. Property on Right.



Schools - Buena Vista, Northwood, Riverside



(RLNE5806221)