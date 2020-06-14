17 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with garage

Apartment List
Clover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crowder's View
1 Unit Available
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
1058 Pepperwood Place
1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1938 sqft
Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Catawba Hills
1 Unit Available
3924 Catawba Hills Drive
3924 Catawba Hills Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1670 sqft
Video Walk-through link. https://youtu.be/_4mJAyNI5E8

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Stagecoach Station
1 Unit Available
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clover, SC

Clover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

