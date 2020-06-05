All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 2063 Angel Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
2063 Angel Oak Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

2063 Angel Oak Drive

2063 Angel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2063 Angel Oak Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained 2016 built home in Fort Mill with easy access to I-77, Airport and Charlotte Uptown. Open floor plan Home with Gleaming HW floors through-out main level, Upgraded Kitchen with Island, Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen and Gas Cooktop. Kitchen opens to Breakfast Nook and Great Room w/Stone Fire Place. Guest BR and Full Bath on main level. Top floor boasts Loft, Large Master BR w/Tray Ceiling, Large Closet, Three more BRs and Hall Bath. Enjoy the greenviews of the backyard sitting in the Sunroom. Good flat backyard. Tandem Garage for parking 3rd Car or for addl storage. Excellent Fort Mill Schools, close to Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have any available units?
2063 Angel Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have?
Some of 2063 Angel Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Angel Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Angel Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Angel Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Angel Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Angel Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Angel Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2063 Angel Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2063 Angel Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Angel Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Angel Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill Apartments with ParkingFort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College