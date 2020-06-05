2063 Angel Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 2016 built home in Fort Mill with easy access to I-77, Airport and Charlotte Uptown. Open floor plan Home with Gleaming HW floors through-out main level, Upgraded Kitchen with Island, Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen and Gas Cooktop. Kitchen opens to Breakfast Nook and Great Room w/Stone Fire Place. Guest BR and Full Bath on main level. Top floor boasts Loft, Large Master BR w/Tray Ceiling, Large Closet, Three more BRs and Hall Bath. Enjoy the greenviews of the backyard sitting in the Sunroom. Good flat backyard. Tandem Garage for parking 3rd Car or for addl storage. Excellent Fort Mill Schools, close to Shops and Restaurants.