Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Olympia, Columbia, SC
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
920 Texas Street
920 Texas Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Olympia - Cute house located in the Historic Olympia Mill Village. Walk to Williams-Brice. (RLNE4733105)
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Gates at Williams Brice
1085 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1085 Shop Rd #222 Available 07/15/20 Pool, Spa, Weight Room, Cable & Water Included $1,450 / Month - Welcome to The Gates at Williams Brice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Like New Condition, Hardwoods, Cherry Finishes, Granite Tops! (RLNE1881022)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
404 South Gregg Street
404 S Gregg St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** 404 South Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29205 2 BR/1.5BA, 1,000 SqFt Duplex Features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and off street parking.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
624 South Waccamaw Avenue
624 S Waccamaw Ave, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Updated duplex close to USC, Five Points and walking distance to Williams Brice available. off street parking, hardwood floors throughout. remodeled kitchen and bath.washer and dryer included. New paint! This is a must see! Move in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
Cornell Arms
1230 Pendleton Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
I put my one bed apartment for sublease from 8/1/20 to 11/30/20 Apartment very clean, spacious and in the middle of downtown Columbia South Carolina with all utilities included and internet, elevator, parking lot If interested email please
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1600 Park Circle 413
1600 Park Circle, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great studio unit, next to USC campus in a secured building. Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
506 Superior Street
506 Superior St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1006 sqft
506 Superior Street Available 08/14/20 MINUTES TO USC AND MIDLANDS TECH - This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse is in a superior location! Overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium! New Carpeting Throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
458-B South Pickens Street
458 S Pickens St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1006 sqft
458-B South Pickens Street Available 08/14/20 ROSEWOOD HILLS DUPLEX OVERLOOKING USC STADIUM - Very popular Duplex Apartment located in Rosewood Hills on Rosewood Drive!, Beautiful location, overlooking USC stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
116 S GREGG STREET
116 South Gregg Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN ROSEWOOD/SHANDON! - Property Id: 304283 Charming bungalow in one of downtown Columbia's best neighborhoods offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with open floor plan and 1830 SF. Walk in closet in main bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
118 S Gregg Street
118 South Gregg Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Great location! Close to USC, Five Points, downtown, & Fort Jackson. All brick three bedroom/1 bath- 1500 SF home. Charming home with front porch, transom windows, moldings, hardwood floors, and fireplace (for decor only).
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1617 Hollywood Drive
1617 Hollywood Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Spacious downstairs 2 bdrm/1 bath unit in Hollywood-Rose Hill area. Minutes to USC & Five Points. Hardwood floors throughout. Unit is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and washer & dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
306 Fulton Street
306 Fulton Street, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,375
1966 sqft
306 Fulton Street, Columbia, SC 29205 – 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated brick duplex located in a great area near the university. One side of the duplex has 3 bedrooms and the other side has 2 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
116 Tryon Street
116 Tryon Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
2100 sqft
Spacious 4 BR / 2 BA home in the heart of Columbia. Perfect for USC students/Roommates Welcome! Walking distance to USC, the SC Fairgrounds, and Williams-Brice Stadium. Home has a complete kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
226 Tryon Street
226 Tryon St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Olympia - Duplex located in Olympia two blocks from the USC baseball field. (RLNE4132967)
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
317 Whaley Street
317 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
786 sqft
Available on August 1, 2020. DOWNTOWN CLOSE TO USofC and walking Distance to USC Baseball Field. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Town House. Bottom Floor Unit Water, Trash, Sewer and Yard care included in rent. Call to Schedule a Showing. 803-422-6541
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1615 Hollywood Drive
1615 Hollywood Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Upstairs 2 bdrm/1 bath duplex unit with hardwood floors thruout and nice porch off of LR. This unit includes stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Water & sewer included with the rent. Within minutes to USC, Five Points, and Shandon. Sorry, no pets.