Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

CanalSide Lofts

383 Taylor St · (803) 590-0996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201
The Congaree Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 06-6307 · Avail. now

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-24103 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,103

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 21-21204 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 05-5300 · Avail. now

$1,237

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CanalSide Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts. And the impressive skyline views alone are sure to dazzle your friends. Multiple floor plan options and living spaces are available in this one-of-a-kind neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 pet: $350, 2 pets: $550
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered parking: $30/month, Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does CanalSide Lofts have any available units?
CanalSide Lofts has 7 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does CanalSide Lofts have?
Some of CanalSide Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CanalSide Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
CanalSide Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CanalSide Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, CanalSide Lofts is pet friendly.
Does CanalSide Lofts offer parking?
Yes, CanalSide Lofts offers parking.
Does CanalSide Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, CanalSide Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CanalSide Lofts have a pool?
Yes, CanalSide Lofts has a pool.
Does CanalSide Lofts have accessible units?
No, CanalSide Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does CanalSide Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CanalSide Lofts has units with dishwashers.

