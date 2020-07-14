CanalSide Lofts.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $20/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 pet: $350, 2 pets: $550
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered parking: $30/month, Open lot.