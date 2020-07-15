All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:40 AM

1805 Vann Street

1805 Vann Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 Vann Street, Columbia, SC 29203
Golden Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$893

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, one bath home coming to the market soon! This unit has 725 square feet of space, minutes away from US-321. Pet friendly.

We will let you know when this home is available then you can take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Vann Street have any available units?
1805 Vann Street has a unit available for $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1805 Vann Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Vann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Vann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Vann Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Vann Street offer parking?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Vann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Vann Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Vann Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Vann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Vann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Vann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
