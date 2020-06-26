612 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29201 The Congaree Vista
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 years AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A
$1,000
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B
$1,135
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A
$1,500
2 Bed · 2 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B
$1,675
2 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath A
$1,950
3 Bed · 3 Bath
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath B
$2,225
3 Bed · 3 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
Over-the-top amenities and new, modern apartments in fully renovated warehouse space with historic charm.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 per apartment
Deposit: 1/2 of rent each month
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned parking spaces in front and side lot and open lot parking in back area. Parking pass required.
Storage Details: Limited
Frequently Asked Questions
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have any available units?
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have?
Some of THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS currently offering any rent specials?
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS pet-friendly?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS is pet friendly.
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS offer parking?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS offers parking.
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have a pool?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS has a pool.
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have accessible units?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS has accessible units.
Does THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS has units with dishwashers.