apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:52 PM
55 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC with washer-dryer
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C
403 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision. Lots of natural sunlight from the sliding glass door leading out to your private courtyard, each access to the beach.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
811 66th Avenue North - C3
811 66th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4677 Wild Iris Dr.
4677 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4677 Wild Iris Dr. in Myrtle Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE MARKET COMMON - Property Id: 312682 TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO SHOPS WALKING AREAS NEAR RESTAURANTS GROCERY STORE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312682 Property Id 312682 (RLNE5904632)
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101
4673 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Magnolia Place Furnished Condo - Application Pending - Come see this beautiful 2Bed/2Bath first floor end unit condo at Myrtlewood Golf Plantation. This unit comes fully furnished and features tile flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304
3947 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304 - 3947 Gladiola Ct. Available 07/15/20 Azalea Lakes - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished unit - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths. Bamboo Flooring in all Living areas and Bedrooms. Open Floor plan with large breakfast bar.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2745 Cook Circle
2745 Cook Cir, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous end unit town-home located in the heart of the Market Common. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home has LVP flooring throughout the lower level.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
1 of 5
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Beach
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
