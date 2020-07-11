/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
48 Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$954
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1284 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
257 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
56 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$909
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Ladson
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$937
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
13 Units Available
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
260 Units Available
Piety Corner
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
18 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Similar Pages
Ladson 1 BedroomsLadson 2 BedroomsLadson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLadson 3 BedroomsLadson Accessible Apartments
Ladson Apartments with BalconyLadson Apartments with GarageLadson Apartments with GymLadson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLadson Apartments with Move-in Specials