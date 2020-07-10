/
apartments with washer dryer
45 Apartments for rent in Conway, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J
304 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lake view from your own private patio in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 3rd floor in Kiskadee Parke. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
326 Kiskadee Loop
326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1525 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision! The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
318 Kiskadee Loop
318 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shared kitchen / laundry/ utilities - Ideal for young professional. The unit is the upstairs of the townhome with small den area. This 2 story home includes an open floor plan of the main living areas.
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! This fantastic condo in Kiskadee Parke is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor, and includes a bright kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
2566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. This can be a 2-3 bedroom home depending on your needs. Individual leases available. It is available July 31.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
470 Dandelion Lane
470 Dandelion Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Coming soon in Turnberry Park at Carolina Forest. This ground floor unit hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms.
Last updated July 9 at 08:50pm
121 Ashley Park Dr
121 Ashley Park Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$850.00 is for a short term lease to expire in January 2021. For a 12 month lease the rate is $1100.00.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
434 Swanson Dr.
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
411 Seabert Rd.
411 Seabert Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
802 Silver Maple Court
802 Silver Maple Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
802 Silver Maple Court Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Brick Home on Cul-de-sac in Springlake! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in the Springlake community of Carolina Forest features a fenced yard, mature trees and is nestled in a cul-de-sac
Results within 10 miles of Conway
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
