Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:19 PM

175 Concord Street

175 Concord Street · (843) 388-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Concord Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Furnished Condo. Convenient French Quarter location across from The Cooper luxury hotel under construction adding new upscale amenities including a rooftop lounge, spa, dock, and shops to your doorsteps. Easy stroll to some of Charleston's best restaurants, shops, waterfronts, and galleries. Open floor plan with large rooms, 9' and 10' ceilings, nearly floor to ceiling windows offer lots of light making this condo feel even larger. Apx. 90 sq/ft covered terrace to enjoy the breeze. Large master bath features dual vanities, shower heads, and separate oversized tub. Building features secured access, 2 elevators, private parking garage underneath, and decorated interior corridors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Concord Street have any available units?
175 Concord Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Concord Street have?
Some of 175 Concord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Concord Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 175 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 Concord Street does offer parking.
Does 175 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 175 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
