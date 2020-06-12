175 Concord Street

Amenities

Furnished Condo. Convenient French Quarter location across from The Cooper luxury hotel under construction adding new upscale amenities including a rooftop lounge, spa, dock, and shops to your doorsteps. Easy stroll to some of Charleston's best restaurants, shops, waterfronts, and galleries. Open floor plan with large rooms, 9' and 10' ceilings, nearly floor to ceiling windows offer lots of light making this condo feel even larger. Apx. 90 sq/ft covered terrace to enjoy the breeze. Large master bath features dual vanities, shower heads, and separate oversized tub. Building features secured access, 2 elevators, private parking garage underneath, and decorated interior corridors.