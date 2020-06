Amenities

EXCELLENT LOCATION, WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY! Located directly across from College of Charleston's McConnell dorm. Apartment is located on the first floor with inside building access. Easy move-in with no steps to climb! Beautiful wood floors throughout with tile floors in bathroom. Three nice sized bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded kitchen appliances and recessed lighting. Washer/dryer in unit. Lots of window light. All windows have faux wood blinds. Off-street and on-street parking. LEASING FOR AUGUST 1,2020 TO JULY 25, 2021.