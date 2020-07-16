All apartments in Charleston County
Find more places like 1717 Wambaw Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston County, SC
/
1717 Wambaw Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1717 Wambaw Avenue

1717 Wambaw Avenue · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1717 Wambaw Avenue, Charleston County, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,920

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on James Island. This home first greets you with a large, well-lit living room and eat-in kitchen. A few steps down is the family room featuring a functional fireplace. The laundry room comes with a washer and dryer, left but not maintained by the owners, and generous cabinet space. All bedrooms and bathrooms are found on the left side of the house. Out back, you'll find a large, fenced-in yard.This property is only a few minutes away from Downtown Charleston as well as multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Off-street parking and a car port. Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. All utilities and lawn care are the tenants' responsibilities. Available October 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have any available units?
1717 Wambaw Avenue has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have?
Some of 1717 Wambaw Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Wambaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Wambaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Wambaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Wambaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Wambaw Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Wambaw Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 Wambaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 Wambaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Wambaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Wambaw Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Wambaw Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1717 Wambaw Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave
North Charleston, SC 29420
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCSumter, SCHilton Head Island, SCConway, SCWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GAGeorgetown, SCRidgeland, SC
Moncks Corner, SCPort Royal, SCMurrells Inlet, SCGarden City, SCSocastee, SCHardeeville, SCRed Hill, SCLakewood, SCWhitemarsh Island, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity