1717 Wambaw Avenue

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on James Island. This home first greets you with a large, well-lit living room and eat-in kitchen. A few steps down is the family room featuring a functional fireplace. The laundry room comes with a washer and dryer, left but not maintained by the owners, and generous cabinet space. All bedrooms and bathrooms are found on the left side of the house. Out back, you'll find a large, fenced-in yard.This property is only a few minutes away from Downtown Charleston as well as multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Off-street parking and a car port. Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. All utilities and lawn care are the tenants' responsibilities. Available October 1.