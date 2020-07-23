/
/
berkeley county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
384 Apartments for rent in Berkeley County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
$
33 Units Available
Daniel Island
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1051 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
33 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
23 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1479 sqft
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
38 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,188
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
$
25 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,395
812 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
42 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
56 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Daniel Island
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,222
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1311 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
2 Units Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
10 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
9 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1143 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
45 Units Available
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane, Summerville, SC
Studio
$995
779 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1194 sqft
Make the most of your Lowcountry life at Bellary Flats. Hosting spacious floor plans, a southern river-style clubhouse, saltwater pool, cozy outdoor fireplaces, and trails —and that’s just the start.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
90 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,203
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Kirk Court
106 Kirk Court, Sangaree, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
583 Wayton Circle
583 Wayton Cir, Berkeley County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1884 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Moncks Corner! Easy commute to military bases, Boeing, Google, and more! Berkeley County Schools.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 Summerhaven Place
1005 Summerhaven Place, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1322 sqft
Close to everything ! Call today to view this nice 2 bed, 2.5 bath Peninsula townhouse.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Berkeley County area include Charleston Southern University, Benedict College, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbia, SCCharleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCLadson, SCFlorence, SCGoose Creek, SC
Bluffton, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCSumter, SCHilton Head Island, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCRidgeland, SC