Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 family unit brand new, be the first to occupy! Quiet neighborhood, off street parking, near major highways and storefronts. Units have 3 bedrooms (master bathroom inside master bedroom) open layout kitchen/living area. Great sunlight shining through many windows. Brand new appliances and granite island in the kitchen. A must see! Contact for showings!

(RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:First & one months security deposit= $3500, 630 Minimum credit scores-proof of income/employment)