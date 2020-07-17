All apartments in Newport County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:46 PM

81 Seafare Lane

81 Seafare Ln · (401) 323-3546
Location

81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI 02871

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath. The second level includes a second large bedroom with large walk-in closet, a third bonus room, great for office and an additional full bathroom. Washer and Dryer on the main level, large unfinished basement and one car garage with great storage! Gas heat and air conditioning. Walk out to a small deck and courtyard backyard with zero maintenance. Parking for 2 cars. Call for a private showing or virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

