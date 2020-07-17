81 Seafare Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath. The second level includes a second large bedroom with large walk-in closet, a third bonus room, great for office and an additional full bathroom. Washer and Dryer on the main level, large unfinished basement and one car garage with great storage! Gas heat and air conditioning. Walk out to a small deck and courtyard backyard with zero maintenance. Parking for 2 cars. Call for a private showing or virtual tour!