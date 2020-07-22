/
205 Apartments for rent in Washington County, RI📍
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,765
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
31 Springbrook Road
31 Springbrook Road, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in pristine condition located in desirable Westerly. The home features a beautiful updated kitchen, large family room, dining room and a gorgeous deck overlooking the expansive back yard.
16 Pond View Dr
16 Pond View Drive, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2610 sqft
16 POND VIEW DR, HOPE VALLEY, RI AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 2019. BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES AND NUMEROUS GOLF COURSES. This spacious end unit affords 2,610 sq. ft.
8 GARDENIA Lane
8 Gardenia Lane, Washington County, RI
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1537 sqft
LOVELY 6 BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BONNET SHORES IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. CLOSE TO URI MAIN CAMPUS AND URI BAY CAMPUS. SPACIOUS LAYOUT WITH 3 LEVELS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
95 Exeter Road
95 Exeter Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1818 sqft
Contemporary home in the heart of North Kingston available to rent on an annual basis! This home features vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, gas heat, solar panels, and large outdoor space with a
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
1600 Boston Neck Road
1600 Boston Neck Road, Washington County, RI
10 Bedrooms
$13,000
9647 sqft
Pristine and Private Family Compound located on over 6 acres awaits you this summer! Historic Wister House offers a path to a private beach, all weather Laycold Tennis Court and a meticulously manicured croquet lawn.
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 ~ 9 Month Lease Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In
34 Timothy Drive
34 Timothy Drive, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2958 sqft
Yearly rental. Luxury abounds in this beautifully furnished, turnkey home close to Watch Hill. This three bedroom contemporary with 3000 sq ft of living space sits on a quiet over-sized lot along the Pawcatuck River.
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
8 Newall Terrace
8 Newall Terrace, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1220 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: Visit beautiful Misquamicut, RI for your summer vacation. While your here stay in this recently renovated gem of a house.
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
84 Liberty Street
84 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment on first level. Master bedroom with full bath. Coin operated laundry on premises. Plenty of off street parking. Natural gas heat and central air conditioning. Great location.
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1167 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
$1,005
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$960
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1116 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
20 JUNIPER Drive
20 Juniper Drive, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3134 sqft
3100 SQ FT BRICK FRONT COLONIAL W CIRCULAR DRIVE; OPEN FLOW COLONIAL. 9; CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAMILY RM W FIREPLACE; HUGE MASTER SUITE W SPA/SHOWER IN BATH; 2 WALKIN IN CLOSETS; 3 BDRMS AND OFFICE. NEAR FRENCHTOWN TENNIS COURTS.
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2272 sqft
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.
710 West Reach Drive
710 West Reach Drive, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2984 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bathroom home available for rent . Home is on 2 acres of property facing a large pond. Updated kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Custom cabinetry and large over-sized island.
Hoxie
74 LINDY Avenue
74 Lindy Avenue, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1028 sqft
NEAT AS CAN BE 2 BED RANCH, NEW HEATING SYSTEM, FRESHLY PAINTED IN & OUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PART FIN LOWER LEVEL LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE, NEW GAR. DOOR OPENERS, LARGE FENCED YARD. READY TO GO .
33 Maple Street
33 Maple Street, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1234 sqft
Academic Rental (September thru May)! This beautifully maintained Cape Cod style house is ready for you for the "academic season". The home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 Full Bathrooms.
