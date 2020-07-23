/
kent county
135 Apartments for rent in Kent County, RI📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
18 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1167 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
$1,005
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$960
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1639 Main St 3rd floor
1639 Main Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom w/ Heat included - Property Id: 324396 Requirements: Minimum credit score 700, clean background, and reliable income.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Fairview Ave
37 Fairview Avenue, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Rent to own our completely move-in ready home that must be seen to believe! The modern kitchen provides a marble island, matching countertops, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Boasting 4-bedrooms, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Palace Garden
39 Fair Street
39 Fair Street, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Sited in the heart of the Pawtuxet Village Community, this recently renovated 1 bedroom unit offers convenience and comfort. Generous windows provide bright, sunlit space welcoming you in to enjoy a cozy home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 JUNIPER Drive
20 Juniper Drive, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3134 sqft
3100 SQ FT BRICK FRONT COLONIAL W CIRCULAR DRIVE; OPEN FLOW COLONIAL. 9; CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAMILY RM W FIREPLACE; HUGE MASTER SUITE W SPA/SHOWER IN BATH; 2 WALKIN IN CLOSETS; 3 BDRMS AND OFFICE. NEAR FRENCHTOWN TENNIS COURTS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harris
Harris Mill Lofts
618 Main Street, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1549 sqft
Photos represent similar units
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
624 WASHINGTON Street
624 Washington Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,520
1392 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoxie
74 LINDY Avenue
74 Lindy Avenue, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1028 sqft
NEAT AS CAN BE 2 BED RANCH, NEW HEATING SYSTEM, FRESHLY PAINTED IN & OUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PART FIN LOWER LEVEL LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE, NEW GAR. DOOR OPENERS, LARGE FENCED YARD. READY TO GO .
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.
1 of 24
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
125 PROVIDENCE Street
125 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1550 sqft
Come enjoy all that Royal Mills has to offer! We currently have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available ranging in price from $1,350-$2,100. Washer/Dryer in unit. All of our rents include heat, hot water, water/sewer.
1 of 25
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Conimicut
24 Loring Road
24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water.
Results within 1 mile of Kent County
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
Evergreen Apartments
2045 Broad Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Nestled in the heart of historical Pawtuxet Village, Evergreen Apartments is the place to call home. The neighborhood boasts a wide variety of shops in the quaint village just a short walk away. Situated right near the Pawtuxet River (just 0.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
50 Columbia
50 Columbia Avenue, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
50 Columbia - Property Id: 325314 We currently have a newly renovated one bedroom apartment. The apartment is located within a beautiful historic victorian home in the Edgewood section of Cranston.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
17 Selkirk Road
17 Selkirk Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3rd floor unit with two beds and one bath is located in the scenic Pawtuxet Village minutes from Stillhouse Cove a part of the Providence River/Narragansett Bay.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.
Results within 5 miles of Kent County
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,997
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1136 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Warren Apartments
624 Metacom Avenue, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
The Warren Apartments offer modern living in one of Rhode Islands most untouched areas. Whether youre looking to soak up the sun in Newport or catch a show in Providence, youre never too far away from the action.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kent County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence have apartments for rent.
